Whanganui news in brief: Doggy paddling, Road closures, water regulations and more

Dog owners are invited to take their pooch to the Whanganui East Pool Doggy Paddle event on Sunday, March 28. Photo / file

Doggy paddles

Dog owners are invited to take their pooch to the Whanganui East Pool Doggy Paddle event on Sunday, March 28. Small dogs can go for a swim between 1pm and 2.30pm, with medium and large dogs at 3pm-4pm. It is for council-registered dogs only and entry is $2 (cash only) or a can of dog or cat food. Owners must have direct control of their dog at all times and bring leads and poo bags to clean up after their dog.

Road closures

Whanganui District Council says a section of Smithfield Rd and Toi St, between London St extension and Rutherford Junior High School, will be closed to traffic for resurfacing between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday to Thursday, March 23-25. Access to the school's Toi St entrance is available via Totara St. The roads will reopen from 6pm each day. Detours are available via Fitzherbert Ave and Totara St. Burns St will remain open.

Water regulations

The Government's water regulations are the subject of a meeting in Whanganui on Thursday, March 25. It starts at 5.30pm upstairs in the Wanganui Veterinary Services building at 35 Somme Pde. Federated Farmers will give an overview of the regulations and Horizons Regional Council representatives will comment on specifics. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Supper will be provided.

Parapara progress

Work has been completed on four of the seven main trouble spots on the Parapara stretch of State Highway 4. The three latest to be finished are all northern and central sites. Work on th elast three problem areas has begun - a permanent road for the October 2019 Te Oreore slip, a road retreat just south of that at Auraki Stream and the slip near Upokongaro.

Book sale

St John is holding a three-day book sale in Whanganui on March 25-27. The sale is open 10am-7pm on Thursday, 10am-6pm Friday and 10am-4pm at the St John premises at 25 Tawa St, Gonville.

Literacy coaches

The Rural Youth & Adult Literacy Trust is looking for volunteer coaches to work alongside teenagers and adults who struggle with reading and writing. The trust provides free daily literacy classes for low literacy adults and teenagers who live in isolated rural areas. Contact the trust via its Facebook page or phone 0800 891 339.