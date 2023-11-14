Two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters will be used to provide support during the Pacific Games.

Two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters will be used to provide support during the Pacific Games.

Ardon England drops new single

Whanganui artist Ardon England is launching his second single F.E.M Man this Friday following on from the artist’s popular debut track Leather Daddy, which was released earlier this year.

“F.E.M Man is a bold declaration of self-acceptance and embracing every facet of our identity as queer individuals,” England said. “It challenges the reductive term - fem boy - which has, in the past, confined individuals who embody their feminine energy into a limiting label, stripping away their masculinity.”

He said the track also confronted the impact religion had on many of the LGBTQ+ community. The track was produced in Whanganui and is available on streaming platforms.

Swimmers smash records

Whanganui Swimming Club notched up 28 podium finishes at the Apollo Projects Junior Festival - All Stars event in Wellington over the weekend.

A team of 17 swimmers aged 9-12 along with head coach Richard Gheel attended the event with the club clocking up 68 personal bests.

In addition to placegetter ribbons, swimmers received a ribbon for every PB achieved during the festival.

The 28 podium finishes were shared among five Whanganui swimmers, with Ziva Bunker also setting two new Whanganui age group records in the process.

Her time of 1:14.23 in the 100m backstroke slashed more than two seconds off Marama Bannister’s (nee Cameron) previous Whanganui record for an 11-year-old girl which had stood for 36 years.

In the 100m individual medley, her time of 1:17.77 broke Evon Storey’s previous Whanganui record of 1:18.40 from 2006.

Air force deployed to Solomon Islands

A group of New Zealand Defence Force personnel with two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters, has arrived in Honiara to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force as the country prepares to host the Pacific Games.

Around 5000 athletes, officials and support staff are set to participate in the Games, with many thousands more visitors expected in Solomon Islands for the event.

Athletes, including an approximately 45-strong team from New Zealand, will participate in 24 sports during the Games, which will be held from November 19 to December 2.

“Solomon Islands asked for assistance to help ensure the Games are safe, successful and enjoyed by everyone involved,” task force deputy commander and senior national officer for the NZDF contingent, Colonel Duncan George, said.

“We’re delighted to be here supporting our partners in Solomon Islands as they host this fantastic event.”

The NZDF deployment will be for approximately three weeks.

