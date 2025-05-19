Kaierau had a slow start with Collegiate piling on defensive pressure, causing mistakes.

Kaierau’s Shan Baker had a strong game at GS, supported well by Rebecca Benge at GA.

The team has been working on providing clearer options for feeders and coach Karine Harrison was pleased to see this working on court.

The Kaierau defensive combination of Leigha Stormont and Tayla Aki worked tirelessly, gaining turnovers at crucial times.

Meanwhile, Kaiwhaiki A1 beat Marist Mint A1 50-23.

Kaiwhaiki young shooters Georgina Nauga and TeWhetu Matthews are cementing a solid combination at the shooting end, showing controlled and smart decision-making.

Defensively, the team were a tight unit, with newcomer Darcy Walsh making an immediate impact, proving a real menace to the Marist attackers, disrupting their flow bringing ball through court.

Marist GS Kaewa Potaka-Ponga stood up, proving her reliability in the shooting end, while GA Georgia Abraham also displayed a solid performance.

Kayana Tahana-Hopkins brings great elevation in the Marist defensive end, but the Kaiwhaiki side proved their dominance throughout the game.

The return of their captain, Waimanawa Potaka Osborne-Whanarere was a welcome addition on the court, bringing her steadying influence and leadership.

Premier 2

Air Whanganui Kaierau A2 beat St Johns Club Tech A 47-26 in the first Premier 2 game of the night.

Despite the Tech team having some key players injured, the team came out strong in the first quarter, matching the Kaierau side’s intensity for the first quarter.

Kaierau switched gears in the second quarter to cement a 10-goal lead by halftime.

The defensive combination of Gigi Bronwal and Kristen Ashworth solidified and made things very difficult for the Tech shooters, providing valuable turnover ball for reliable shooters.

Kaierau coach Amanda Engert was very pleased with the composure shown on court by the team throughout the match while for Tech, it was a valuable learning experience.

Mt View Marist A2 beat newcomers Waimarino A1 29-23.

Waimarino coach Wendy Tapa was pleased to be able to try new combinations and give all players court time.

A great performance by Hana Double at the defensive end kept the Marist side in check.

Marist defensive combination of Lucy Somerville and Shannon Crombie had plenty of turnover ball.

Ari-Jane Hika in WD and Nicole Yarrall in C controlled the pace in the midcourt, ensuring a steady game and treasuring possession.

The final match-up of the night was last year’s Premier 2 champions Kaiwhaiki A2 play Kaierau Gemini Pepper Construction A3.

Kaiwhaiki won 52-20.

Despite the scoreline, Kaiwhaiki coach Parekura Cribb said it was not an easy game in terms of what was asked of the team, to treasure possession and remain disciplined on attack.

She was impressed with the changes players had made from last week.

The Kaierau side are focused on establishing strong combinations and generating momentum through court.

Akeeliah Jones debuted in the midcourt, growing in confidence by the minute.

Bailey Matthews displayed strength and resilience throughout the game, providing solid support to her teammates.