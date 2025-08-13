The first quarter was even at 8-all before Collegiate broke the deadlock with a commanding 14–4 second term, built on impressive shooting accuracy and fierce contesting for possession.

Marist refused to fade, winning the third 10–7 and storming into the fourth with renewed energy.

They outscored Collegiate 14–8 in the final stretch, forcing errors and capitalising on turnovers, but the deficit from that second quarter proved too steep.

Head coach James Laursen said the result for his side reflected a collective effort, bolstered by the support of players from various clubs who have contributed to Collegiate’s trainings throughout the season.

He highlighted the weekly partnership with the Pirates Premier team as being particularly valuable, offering experience and insight that have helped elevate the squad’s performance across the board.

With the Lower North Island tournament looming in two weeks, Laursen offered a heartfelt ngā mihi nui to all who’ve supported their journey, saying their “time, guidance, and commitment have been vital in sharpening our game”.

For Marist, the loss means their season isn’t quite over – they now face a promotion/relegation clash on Monday, September 1 against the Premier 2 champions to retain their spot in the top grade.

Later in the night, Kaiwhaiki A1 showed why they finished top of the table, dispatching Phillips Electrical WHS A1 51–22.

WHS matched them early (8-all in the first quarter) before Kaiwhaiki pulled away 12–6 in the second and never looked back.

In Premier 2, the 5th/6th playoff was a nail-biter. St John’s Club Tech A1 edged Kaierau Gemini Pepper Construction A3 24–22, with Tech leading narrowly in three of the four quarters.

Kaierau will now face the Premier 3 winners from the Saturday competition in a promotion/relegation battle to stay in the grade.

The standout Premier 2 match was the 2v3 semifinal between Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 and debutantes Waimarino A1.

Kaiwhaiki led 10–8 after the first quarter and stretched it to 22–15 by halftime, but Waimarino fought back with a 10–7 third quarter, setting up a tense finish. The final spell was locked at 8-all, giving Kaiwhaiki a narrow 37–34 win.

Missing captain Pania Millar – currently overseas – the Kaiwhaiki side had to shuffle their mid-court and defensive unit around, a move that proved just enough to hold off a spirited challenge. Vice-captain Sharnarose Pehi made a timely return from injury, anchoring the shooting end with her composure and experience, providing the steady hand needed to close out the match.

In the last match of the night Kaierau Air Whanganui A2 overturned a 6–7 first-quarter deficit against Mt View Marist A2, taking control with a 10–7 second quarter and running out 33–26 winners.

Grand finals, Monday August 18, Springvale Stadium

5.45pm Premier 1 3rd/4th Playoff: Phillips Electrical WHS A1 v HP Pirates A1, Ct 1

5.45pm Premier 2 3rd/4th Playoff: Mt View Marist A2 v Waimarino A2, Ct 2

7.00pm Premier 2: Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 v Kaierau Air Whanganui A2, Ct 1

7.00pm Premier 1: Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 v Kaiwhaiki A1, Ct 1

With the grand finals set, the stakes couldn’t be higher – for some, a shot at silverware; for others, a fight to stay in the grade. Either way, Springvale Stadium is primed for another Monday night of netball at its best.