Whanganui netball: Kaierau and Kaiwhaiki set the stage for grand final clash

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

National Netball League player Kara Adrole has been key to the second half of Kaierau's season.

David Jones Motors Premier Netball delivered all the drama you’d expect from semifinal week.

In Premier 1, Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 booked their spot in the grand final with a 37–28 win over HP Pirates A1.

The first quarter was goal-for-goal at 10-all before Kaierau surged ahead 12–5

Save