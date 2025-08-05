Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui netball: Kaierau and Kaiwhaiki secure wins in netball finals push

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

Tech goal shoot Shannon Watana-Slade could only look on as Waimarino goal keep Hana Manihera-Double soars through the air to take a well-timed intercept.

Tech goal shoot Shannon Watana-Slade could only look on as Waimarino goal keep Hana Manihera-Double soars through the air to take a well-timed intercept.

The last round robin matches of Netball Whanganui’s David Jones Motors Premier 1 and 2 competitions delivered an evening of fierce competition and impressive performances at Springvale Stadium.

In Monday’s Premier 1 action, Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 extended their winning streak to five games, with a commanding 46–28 victory

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save