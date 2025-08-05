In the final Premier 1 match of the night, Kaiwhaiki A1 showed grit and determination in their 34-28 triumph over HP Pirates A1, testing a number of on-court combinations before semifinals.

The game remained tight through the first three quarters before Kaiwhaiki A1 powered home in the final quarter 11-5.

In Premier 2, Kaierau Air Whanganui A2 edged out Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 in a tense opener, finishing 33-27.

Kaiwhaiki took the early lead 9-7 but Kaierau’s composure under pressure saw them chip away to head into the final quarter leading 23-22 before securing the win with a strong finish 10-5.

Meanwhile, Premier 2 debutantes, Waimarino A1 looked sharp in their 36-24 defeat of St John’s Club Tech A1, producing a clinical performance that highlighted their speed and fluidity on attack.

Coach Wendy Lee Tapa was thrilled with the win and grateful to have made the semifinals.

She believed her team were peaking at the right time with their communication and trust in one another key to their success.

Tapa highlighted goal attack Deli Taylor as a standout, linking and connecting the attack end.

Tech coach Evan Thomason was proud of his side.

“My girls went out there and gave it their all,” he said.

“Right from the first whistle, the intensity Waimarino brought made it clear we had a game on our hands.”

Trailing 5-6 at the first quarter break, Tech were unable to claw back a powerful 13-3 second quarter from Waimarino.

However, they were on an even par in the second half, drawing 9-9 in the third quarter and only going down by one in the last.

Thomason highlighted his defensive duo Lexi Williams at goal defence and Ciccone Ross at goal keep who put pressure on the Waimarino shooters and pulled some crucial rebounds.

“Unfortunately, we made a few small mistakes as we brought the ball down the court and Waimarino capitalised on those but overall, we played an awesome game and full credit to Waimarino.”

In the last match of the evening, Marist Mt View A2 outpaced Kaierau Gemini Pepper Construction A3 with a 34–26 win.

Marist’s balanced attack and steady defensive efforts proved too strong for Kaierau Gemini.

Semifinals, Monday, August 11

With the final round completed, the top four teams in each grade will advance to the semifinals:

Premier 1

5.45pm, SF2 (2v3): Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 vs HP Pirates A1

7.00pm, 5th/6th place Match: Marist Mint A1 vs Whanganui Collegiate Senior A – Winner avoids the promotion/relegation match on September 1.

8.15pm, SF1 (1 v 4): Kaiwhaiki A1 vs Phillips Electrical WHS A1

Premier 2

5.45pm, 5th/6th Place Match: St John’s Club Tech A1 vs Kaierau Gemini Pepper Construction A3 – Winner avoids the promotion/relegation match on September 1.

7.00pm, SF2 (2 v 3): Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 vs Waimarino A1

8.15pm, SF1 (1 v 4): Kaierau Air A2 vs Marist Mt View A2