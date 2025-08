Tech goal shoot Shannon Watana-Slade could only look on as Waimarino goal keep Hana Manihera-Double soars through the air to take a well-timed intercept.

Tech goal shoot Shannon Watana-Slade could only look on as Waimarino goal keep Hana Manihera-Double soars through the air to take a well-timed intercept.

The last round robin matches of Netball Whanganui’s David Jones Motors Premier 1 and 2 competitions delivered an evening of fierce competition and impressive performances at Springvale Stadium.

In Monday’s Premier 1 action, Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 extended their winning streak to five games, with a commanding 46–28 victory over Whanganui Collegiate Senior A.

The young Collegiate side started strongly, winning the first quarter 13-10 but struggled to keep pace once Kaierau’s defensive prowess and speed through the midcourt kicked in.

In the early evening match, WHS Phillips Electrical A1 also impressed, notching up a convincing 37–25 win over Marist Mint A1.

WHS’s cohesion and defensive pressure made the difference, forcing turnovers and converting them into scoring opportunities.