Assistant coach Joseph Hill noted a tidy performance from his side, converting 87% of their centre passes and an accurate evening under the post from goal shoot Sharnarose Pehi, netting 35 from 40.

The final Premier 2 clash was the highlight of the night with a 32-32 draw between top-of-the-table Kaierau Air Whanganui A2 and Prem 2 debutantes Waimarino A1.

Waimarino, struggling with mid-season illnesses and injuries, led at every quarter break, 9-6, 16-14, 24-21.

Coach Terehia Tapa-Gardiner highlighted goal shoot Emily Coogan as a standout.

“She’s used to playing a moving game but mixed it up tonight, posting up when she needed to, which is something we’ve been working on at training.”

Kaierau coach Amanda Engert had to ask a little more of her players, with Leela McIlraith switching between the shooting and defensive ends to cover in the absence of Kristen Ashworth.

Engert was impressed with midcourter Georgia Bronwal, who she said stood out for her during the match, and she was equally pleased with her side’s ability to stay in the game and come away with the draw after trailing every quarter.

In Premier 1 games, Kaiwhaiki A1 continued their winning streak with a 42-27 win over last year’s Premier 1 champs Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1.

HP Pirates A1 picked up a comfortable win against WCS Senior A, 45-32, while Phillips Electrical WHS A1 pulled away in the second half to beat Mt View Marist A2 45-36.

Teams now get a chance to meet each other again as they head into the second round robin next week before taking a break for the school holidays.