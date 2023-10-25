Emily and Bill from the group Bill Angus and the Mighty Ways.

The Whanganui Musicians Club welcomes guitarist/singer/songwriter Bill Angus and his Mighty Ways project to their next club night on Friday, November 3.

Bill dedicated his life in England to his music, and like so many creative artists took to teaching to support himself. A job offer from Massey University brought him to Auckland 10 years ago, where he continues to follow his muse.

He has met up with musicians with whom he continues to perform and record his original material, featuring at folk festivals, open mics and clubs throughout the country.

The musicians he is bringing with him to Whanganui on this visit are Emily Allen on violin and viola, and Maggie Cocco on backing vocals. Both are extraordinary artists in their own right.

Emily has played and toured nationally and internationally with symphony orchestras, and applies her talents to produce, in Bill’s words, ‘genius classical-edged folky arrangements’ for his compositions. Maggie is trained in opera, has sung backup vocals for the likes of Billy Joel and Jo Cocker, and leads her bands here in New Zealand.

The music these three personalities produce is sure to be amazing, and will feature songs from Bill’s recently released album entitled All Night Before the World Began.

Club night at the Whanganui Musicians Club always includes pleasant surprises from our pool of local talent. This month, Johnny Keating’s Blue Veinz and student bands Wireless and Dahlia return to the stage, and there are sure to be a host of other performers who will provide an evening of variety entertainment. Come down and join the party. This will be an extraordinary evening full of surprises and quality music.

■ Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave, Friday, November 3, 7.30pm. General admission is $15, and members $10.