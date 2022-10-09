Lawnmaster is a band featuring Peter Velvin, Ken Double, Allan Street and John McDonald. Photo/ Supplied

Whanganui Musicians Club is welcoming back Wellington band Lawnmaster.

The band is promoting their just-released fourth album. In their words, "Curable Romantic is a 12-track slab of guitar-driven power pop, stylishly outdated and chock-full of wry observations aimed at the thinking doom scroller".

Music journalist Gary Steel describes the album as "self-deprecating, funny and deeply humanistic, this Wellington band's latest deserves a hearing. They exist in a parallel universe where mainstream rock isn't dumbed down and can still express itself with pithy and explicit lyrics that sometimes actually say something about the human condition".

The band's songwriter, Ken Double, says Lawnmaster's fourth album continues in the same vein as the previous three.

"Only we're trying harder we promise. You can check it out on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, You and all the other Tubes. We'll bring some CDs with us because they're apparently on the way back, vinyl being more expensive than 95 unleaded these days."

Playing warmup for them are the hard rockers from Taranaki, The Groundsmen. Performing original "earthen punk rock", they are now in the throes of getting organised to record a full album while gigging at any opportunity they can get.

The Details:

What: Lawnmaster performance.

When: Friday, October 14, Groundsmen on stage 7.30pm followed by Lawnmaster 9pm.

Where: Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, Whanganui.

Tickets: General admission $20, and musician club members $15. Memberships are available at the door.