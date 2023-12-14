Whanganui MP Carl Bates with his giant-sized Christmas card in the Whanganui Christmas Parade on December 9. The artwork on the card was done by 8-year-old Elsa Yang from Mosston School.

Looking back, looking forward

On October 14, I had the privilege of being elected as the next MP for the Whanganui electorate. It’s a new challenge both personally and professionally, but one I am wholeheartedly embracing.

Serving the people of the electorate is a responsibility I will never underestimate or become complacent about, as every constituent deserves the highest level of representation I can give them.

Whether our politics are the same or different is irrelevant; I have been elected to represent every constituent of the Whanganui electorate.

The enthusiasm of people from all walks of life is both infectious and energising, and I welcome the engagement via Carl’s Community Connect sessions and visits to schools, workplaces and community organisations.

One of the highlights of the last few weeks has been my MP Christmas card.

We worked with Mosston School to provide a design, and I was delighted to use 8-year-old Elsa Yang’s artwork for the card, which was reproduced for a float in the recent Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade.

As well as all the public-facing work, there has been plenty of work going on behind the scenes to give constituents two points of access in the electorate initially.

Electorate offices will open in Whanganui and Hāwera in February and support staff are being appointed.

The new coalition Government has hit the ground running, and we are determined to get New Zealand back on track.

Family time will be a priority over the holiday period once Parliament goes into recess for Christmas.

However, spare a thought for those who have to work over the holiday period; doctors, nurses, emergency service personnel, tourism, hospitality and retail workers, to mention just a few.

On behalf of Candice, Angus and Logan, I wish Midweek readers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

See you in 2024!