Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui midwifery shortage: Pregnant women ‘crying and distressed’, trying to book services

Eva de Jong
By
4 mins to read
Community midwives at the Nest Midwifery (from left) Melissa Gordon, Annie Smith and Jemma Roy. Photo / Eva de Jong

Community midwives at the Nest Midwifery (from left) Melissa Gordon, Annie Smith and Jemma Roy. Photo / Eva de Jong

Pregnant women are being turned away from Whanganui midwifery practices because of a pressing shortage of midwives.

Nest Midwifery midwife Jemma Roy said staffing shortages at Whanganui Hospital were contributing to burnout among midwives, who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle