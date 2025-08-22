Inflation has increased 2.7%, while the pay offer was 1.5%.

McDonald’s Victoria Ave on-site union delegate Rangi Tangira (left) and Unite Union Central Districts and Hawkes Bay regional organiser Heeni Smith joined shift workers to protest for better wages. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The New Zealand living wage is set to increase to $28.95 per hour from September 1.

McDonald’s offered union members a 40c increase, taking the hourly starting rate to 20c above the minimum wage of $23.50.

“Workers deserve a path to a living wage. McDonald’s would rather fight their own staff than give people a decent increase in a cost of living crisis, that’s outrageous,” Unite Union assistant secretary Ben Peterson said.

Smith said the workers were the ones who did the work to help McDonald’s make a profit, and they should reap the benefits.

“There is money there and it should be shared with the workers that help make it,” she said.

Unite Union members at McDonald's on Victoria Ave, Whanganui, were striking for better wages. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

McDonald’s Victoria Ave on-site union delegate Rangi Tangira said workers were having to work long shifts and deal with challenging customers, but they put 150% effort in constantly.

“It’s about a little bit of respect. We do some really mad hours, and all we want is our fair share,” Tangira said.

McDonald’s spokesman Simon Kenny said the company was in bargaining for a new collective employment agreement with Unite Union.

“We respect their right to strike, and will continue to follow the agreed protocols and work through a range of claims in good faith,” Kenny said.

Tangira hoped the industrial action would encourage further bargaining.

“We are not asking for much; if they can come to terms with our claims that we have made then we’d be pretty happy,” Tangira said.

“If what we do here can make things improve for future generations, then I’m all in.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.