Whanganui McDonald’s Unite Union members strike in campaign for living wage

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Unite Union members at McDonald's on Victoria Ave, Whanganui, went on strike on Friday to protest for better wages. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

McDonald’s workers at Victoria Ave in Whanganui went on strike on Friday afternoon as part of a push for living wage.

About 15 workers picketed outside the fast-food restaurant from 12-1pm.

Unite Union has been in bargaining with McDonald’s over the past few months for a new collective employment agreement.

