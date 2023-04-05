Residents on Links Road in Hasting are evacuated during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Whanganui Mayoral Relief Fund has now reached $81,665, an achievement Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says is a testament to the compassionate nature of the community.

The fund was started in February to support those worst-affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

“It’s been really inspiring to see people from all walks of life give what they can, even amidst a cost of living crisis, to help communities so desperately in need following the devastating events of Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the work done by my fellow councillors, particularly Rob Vinsen and Jenny Duncan, who have been instrumental in driving this campaign.

“Many of our council staff have also generously given their time, often over the weekend, to support our fundraising efforts.”

Tripe said the council would initially transfer $50,000 directly to the Hastings Mayoral Relief Fund.

Whanganui was paired with Hastings through Local Government New Zealand’s Adopt-a-Community campaign.

“Hastings is one of the most severely affected regions, with damage to more than 28,000 homes and 800 kilometres of rural road,” Tripe said.

“It is also a region that shares a lot in common with Whanganui, so it’s fitting that we’re able to support them in their time of need.”

The remaining balance would be transferred to Hastings once the fundraising efforts had drawn to a close, he said.

“We’re aware of community groups in Whanganui that are still actively raising funds to support this initiative, so we’ll keep it running a while longer yet.

“We know the recovery efforts in Hastings will take months, if not years, so any additional funds we can send will be much-needed.”

Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the generosity of the Whanganui community was hugely appreciated.

“These funds will be distributed through our Hastings Mayoral Relief Fund to assist residents who have been affected by the cyclone, or groups who are supporting the recovery. This means the assistance will go directly to people in need – or those groups helping them face the challenges of this devastating event.”

Whanganui’s donations could include support for general cleaning up and the removal of silt for those who did not have insurance – or anything else that might be needed, to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, she said.

“For those who have lost everything, every little bit helps as they face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

“It will be a long road to recovery, and many from around the country, including the Whanganui district, have given so generously.

“For our part, we intend to work alongside those who have been most impacted, supporting them however we can every step of the way.”

Vinsen said he had been told by Hastings councillor and funding grants committee chairman Malcolm Dixon the initial $50,000 would be allocated during a meeting on April 6.

“A second round of applications will then be considered to allocate the balance of Whanganui’s donation,” Vinsen said.

“We will provide details of who the funds are granted to and the circumstances of the applicant so that donors can see their donations in action.”

To donate to the Whanganui Mayoral Relief Fund for Cyclone Gabrielle, visit: cg23.whanganui.govt.nz.