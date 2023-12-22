Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe’s Christmas message

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Kia ora koutou.

As we head into the fast-approaching festive season, I’d like to wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas and all the best for a wonderful holiday break.

Christmas means different things to different people, but the common factor is usually paying attention to the important people in our lives. It can be a good chance to think about our relationships and mend any rifts that have emerged over the past year.

Some people will have children around as they celebrate and will have the opportunity to share in their delight. Others will be spending Christmas alone so I’d encourage you, if you can, to reach out to neighbours or others who might want some connection this festive season.

I know this time of year can be stressful as the Christmas craziness hits. The expense, time pressures and family expectations can heighten the usual pressures of life.

For many, this Christmas will be particularly tough as we’re still feeling the cost of living crisis that is being experienced across the country and around the world.

We’re still in for some tough times in 2024, but the green shoots of positivity are expected to start showing late next year. Whanganui is doing relatively well economically compared to other regions but our retailers and businesses could use your support so I’d urge you, wherever you can, to shop locally.

As the year draws to a close, it’s a good opportunity to take a moment to reflect on the year that’s been. For myself and other elected members, it’s been an absolutely action-packed year dealing with change and challenges not seen in local government in years.

Since I started in the role in October last year we’ve had 141 decision-making meetings – that’s 15 full council meetings, 33 committee meetings, 42 advisory group meetings and 51 workshops – try singing that to the tune of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

We’re in an environment where the council is facing significant cost pressures to deliver core services so we’ve been aware of keeping costs low but also investing to ensure our little district that could is well-positioned for growth and prosperity in years to come.

It’s my firm conviction that we are living in the best city in New Zealand in the best country on Earth and I’m passionate about working hard to make it even better.

A recent survey showed the Whanganui community has a great appreciation for the environment. For a city of this size, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to great locations and I hope you’ll get a chance to get outdoors and into nature during the break.

I always love it when people come to visit and we get to show them what Whanganui has to offer. This Christmas my wife’s family and my daughter are coming over from Australia and my son is back from the UK, so we’ll be looking forward to our time together.

You will have your own special places around the district – these are my top picks:

A picnic at Bason Botanic Gardens;

a stroll around Virginia Lake;

a visit to one of our three beaches;

a drive to Mangamahu via Paloma Gardens;

a visit to the new fishing platform at the North Mole;

a ride along the awa to Upokongaro;

a walk at Bushy Park.

In my job, I get to meet many people who are doing great things for our community. I know there are also many unsung heroes who work hard every day to make a positive contribution to those around them.

Most people will get a break this summer but not everyone gets a chance to stop, so I’d like to acknowledge those who keep things ticking along, whether they’re emergency services, medical workers, or retail and hospitality staff.

When you’re out and about this Christmas, remember to keep safe when you’re travelling to see loved ones or going on holiday, and take care on the water as well – swim between the flags, check the water for hazards before you hop in, and actively supervise children so we all have a wonderful holiday to remember.

Mere kirihimete,

Andrew