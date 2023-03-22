Helen Craig says the condition of the Parapara highway is one issue she'll be addressing during Mayor Andrew Tripe's absence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig is stepping into the top job.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe left the city this week to go on a family trip overseas, something he said had been planned since before his mayoral campaign started, so Craig will be acting mayor until April 25.

“This has been on the cards for the last year or so, and it’s something we’ve been saving up for,” Tripe said.

His leave of absence was signed off during a recent council meeting, and Tripe said he looked forward to passing on the role to Craig and letting her “run amok” while he’s away.

Craig told the Chronicle a hostile takeover wasn’t on the cards, and neither were mayoral forums where she granted whatever people wanted.

However, she had access to the mayoral chains and robe whenever she wanted.

“I’ve got all the knowledge, and it’s just carrying on things that need to be done and making any decisions that need to be made.

“There are a couple of major issues on, so I can further those.”

One was the current state of the Parapara highway (State Highway 4).

“It is looking very bad again, and looking incredibly vulnerable,” Craig said.

“I will be raising it with NZTA [Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency] and other mayors around the regions.

“We can’t afford to lose [the Parapara]. It’s a long-term issue and, obviously, it will take a lot of money but, especially with everything happening in Hawke’s Bay, we can’t let the Government take their eye off it.”

Regional mayors were also concerned about saving earthquake-prone buildings, Craig said.

“I’ll be looking at taking that issue down to Wellington. It’s a good time to lobby for the Government’s Heritage Equip fund to be reinstated.”

Another “big one” was the situation at UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui, which canned four courses for this year.

Several staff members are facing redundancy as a result.

“Andrew has already set that in play in terms of lobbying Te Pūkenga to step up more. That’s well in-train,” Craig said.

“There is always something around the corner. When is there not these days?”

She said it was a good time for the mayor to be away.

School holidays were always clear of council meetings so those with children or grandchildren could spend that time with their family.

“Whanganui isn’t going to suffer because he [Tripe] is going away for a month - I’m here.”