Whanganui firefighters tackle a grass fire during the summer season off State Highway 4, Parapara. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lighting fires outside is no longer prohibited in the Whanganui-Manawatū coastal area with the restricted fire season lifted.

The restricted fire season ended at 8am on Tuesday, April 23.

Fire and Emergency NZ district manager Nigel Dravitski said lower temperatures, along with heavy morning dew, had reduced the wildfire risk in the area.

“Periods of rain over the last two weeks have also reduced the risk.

“As we move into the colder months, we can expect more rain and cooler temperatures.”

The restricted fire season that applied to this section of the Manawatū-Whanganui coastal area has been revoked. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

An open fire season means it is safe to light an outside fire without a permit — as long as it is done safely, kept under control and put out properly.

When lighting fires, it is also important to have permission from the relevant landowner or occupier.

The rest of the Manawatū-Whanganui district remains in an open fire season.