Whanganui man swaps desk job for RNZAF career of variety

2 mins to read

Benjamin Conder from Whanganui decided to join the RNZAF to have variety in his career. Photo / NZ Defence Force

A young Whanganui man made the “leap” to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force in search of exciting opportunities and a varied career.

After leaving school, Benjamin Conder studied a Bachelor of Business but towards the end of his study realised that a desk job might not be the right fit.

“After my degree, I found that I didn’t like being stuck at a desk for hours all day and my future career options didn’t appeal so I started my application to join the Air Force,” Conder said.

The 22-year-old was able to quickly prove himself in the training course at RNZAF Base Woodbourne near Blenheim, particularly excelling in the physical tests.

“One of my highlights from [the] course was being the fastest recruit in the 20kg weighted vest operational fitness test,” he said.

“I have also thoroughly enjoyed the physical training classes as they challenge your mental and physical capabilities.”

The test requires male recruits under 30 to run 5km in less than 44 minutes 30 seconds while wearing a 20kg vest to mimic the load aviators may be required to carry during deployment.

Conder will now complete trade training to become a communications and information systems mechanic, the same trade his brother works in.

The initial trade training will continue at Base Woodbourne, then Conder will complete on-the-job training at either Base Ohakea or Base Auckland.

“I am excited to be starting my trade training and progressing through my career,” he said.

Conder hoped his career in the Air Force would bring him new and exciting experiences, with opportunities to travel, experience different cultures and take on unique challenges.

“Being part of the New Zealand Defence Force also comes with a sense of pride for serving your country.”

