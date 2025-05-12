Benjamin Conder from Whanganui decided to join the RNZAF to have variety in his career. Photo / NZ Defence Force

A young Whanganui man made the “leap” to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force in search of exciting opportunities and a varied career.

After leaving school, Benjamin Conder studied a Bachelor of Business but towards the end of his study realised that a desk job might not be the right fit.

“After my degree, I found that I didn’t like being stuck at a desk for hours all day and my future career options didn’t appeal so I started my application to join the Air Force,” Conder said.

The 22-year-old was able to quickly prove himself in the training course at RNZAF Base Woodbourne near Blenheim, particularly excelling in the physical tests.

“One of my highlights from [the] course was being the fastest recruit in the 20kg weighted vest operational fitness test,” he said.