Once he had listed each item and sent video proof of his “mini museum”, Guinness World Records approved his application and he was officially a record-holder.

“It was not something I expected, but I’m really chuffed,” Morris said.

“It’s cool, it doesn’t change how I feel how about the game, it doesn’t change my desire about what I want to collect but it is a cool additional item to add on the list.

“Never once, until Guinness World Records contacted me, had I thought ‘I’m going for a Guinness World Record’ - I didn’t actually believe the email when it was first sent to me.”

Morris currently boasts over 1800 Catan collectable items. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Morris’ love for the game sparked in 2001 when friends invited him and his wife over to play.

Not long after that experience, he purchased his first Catan set; the 3rd edition set of “The Settlers of Catan” with the “Cities and Knights” expansion.

It wasn’t until 2017 that he began actively collecting.

He also wanted to have something to do to unwind from work, which was particularly busy around that time.

He currently has more than 1800 Catan collectable items amounting to an estimated “low six-figures” worth - 300 more items than when his record was set in March.

Morris was sent a congratulations message from the Catan GmBH chief executive and game designer Benjamin Teuber.

“As Catan celebrates its 30th anniversary, millions of loyal players around the world continue to support the game. Among them, some truly stand out — like Nygllhuw, with his incredible collection,“ he wrote.

“News of it has reached us all the way from New Zealand back here in Germany. Congratulations on your world record.”

Morris’ favourite set is the 3D 10th Anniversary Collectors Edition set that he bought in 2006.

“It is the standard play set that my family and I use most often, we’ll take this to the pub and play,” Morris said.

His rarest set is the 1995, or possibly 1994, Die Siedler Von Catan pre-release test game, which was signed by Teuber.

It is the only known survivor of the 10 pre-test copies sold.

The rarest set in his possession is the 1994-95 Die Siedler Von Catan pre-release test game set. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

While he has spent a lot of money on his collection, he said 65% of total costs are shipping fees.

“The costs have been horrendous, you buy a little pin that might cost $2 and it costs $30 to get it here,” he said.

“I don’t suppose it slows me down really but I do think twice about some items.”

He has been fortunate in recent years with the community he has built, with Catan collectors worldwide helping him add to his collection.

His German friend Erwin Stratmann has been particularly helpful by packaging items in bulk of up to 10kg so it works out cheaper for Morris.

Morris wants to collect all English language Catan products, which he currently only has 10 left to get.

He also wants to collect the base game in every language and favourite games in all languages available.

Later down the line, Morris would like to be able to find somewhere to donate his items, such as a toy or board game museum.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.