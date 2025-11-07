“Never once, until Guinness World Records contacted me, had I thought ‘I’m going for a Guinness World Record’ - I didn’t actually believe the email when it was first sent to me.”
Morris’ love for the game sparked in 2001 when friends invited him and his wife over to play.
Not long after that experience, he purchased his first Catan set; the 3rd edition set of “The Settlers of Catan” with the “Cities and Knights” expansion.
It wasn’t until 2017 that he began actively collecting.
He also wanted to have something to do to unwind from work, which was particularly busy around that time.
He currently has more than 1800 Catan collectable items amounting to an estimated “low six-figures” worth - 300 more items than when his record was set in March.
Morris was sent a congratulations message from the Catan GmBH chief executive and game designer Benjamin Teuber.
“As Catan celebrates its 30th anniversary, millions of loyal players around the world continue to support the game. Among them, some truly stand out — like Nygllhuw, with his incredible collection,“ he wrote.
“News of it has reached us all the way from New Zealand back here in Germany. Congratulations on your world record.”
Morris’ favourite set is the 3D 10th Anniversary Collectors Edition set that he bought in 2006.