A Whanganui man has been sentenced to 120 hours' community service for animal neglect after eight years of SPCA warnings.

Repeated warnings and years of SPCA involvement have culminated in the conviction and sentencing of a Whanganui man for the consistent neglect of three horses.

The SPCA got involved in May 2017 following reports about underweight horses on a Whanganui property.

Advice and more inspections followed the initial visit but the man continually failed to meet the needs of the animals, the SPCA said.

The offender was sentenced in Whanganui District Court on May 11 under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 on three charges of failing to ensure the physical, health and behavioural needs of animals were met by failing to provide proper and sufficient food.

The offending involved three thoroughbred mares and their foals which were consistently found in poor condition because of inadequate nutrition.