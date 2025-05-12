Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui man convicted of animal neglect after eight years of ignored warnings

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

A Whanganui man has been sentenced to 120 hours' community service for animal neglect after eight years of SPCA warnings.

A Whanganui man has been sentenced to 120 hours' community service for animal neglect after eight years of SPCA warnings.

Repeated warnings and years of SPCA involvement have culminated in the conviction and sentencing of a Whanganui man for the consistent neglect of three horses.

The SPCA got involved in May 2017 following reports about underweight horses on a Whanganui property.

Advice and more inspections followed the initial visit but the man continually failed to meet the needs of the animals, the SPCA said.

The offender was sentenced in Whanganui District Court on May 11 under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 on three charges of failing to ensure the physical, health and behavioural needs of animals were met by failing to provide proper and sufficient food.

The offending involved three thoroughbred mares and their foals which were consistently found in poor condition because of inadequate nutrition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community work, ordered to pay reparations to the SPCA, and disqualified from owning horses, with the exception of one horse, for four years.

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said the case was a reminder of the commitment and responsibility that came with owning and taking care of horses and other large animals.

“Horses have complex needs and require consistent, knowledgeable care,” Westwood said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Despite repeated support and guidance, this individual failed to meet even the most basic standards, leaving these animals to suffer. We’re grateful they’re now safe and receiving the care they deserve.”

Two of the three horses have been adopted into new homes with the third, a 6-year-old female named Celeste, still up for adoption through the Whanganui SPCA.

The SPCA decided to remove the fee for adoption, instead opting for koha/donation, as there were fewer available homes for farm animals.

“We want to ensure they don’t get overlooked and can find their forever homes,” Westwood said.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle