A Whanganui man has been brought into custody for aggravated robbery in Palmerston North. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after an incident in Palmerston North.

Police senior sergeant Dave Thompson said police responded to reports of a robbery at a commercial premises on Rangitikei St at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Thompson said the offender entered the store and presented a weapon before taking cash from a till.

After fleeing the scene, police found the offender in a nearby street.

“It is always of great concern when this type of offending occurs during the day and especially when members of the public are so close,” Thompson said.

Thankfully no one was hurt and we were able to bring a quick arrest.”

The 49-year-old man was taken into custody and the stolen cash was recovered without further incident.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday.

Police thanked the community who provided valuable and prompt information that allowed them to locate the offender so quickly.



