Aidan O'Connor, the new Central Districts Cricket manager for community and capability. Photo / Bevan Conley

Aidan O'Connor, the new Central Districts Cricket manager for community and capability. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Aidan O’Connor has been appointed to a pivotal role at Central Districts Cricket.

He will be Central Districts’ new manager of community and capability, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of long-time community manager Nigel Brooke.

O’Connor said cricket had been a part of his life since the day he was born.

“My mum likes to bring out a story [of] when I was born that dad had to get called away from the cricket field to get to hospital,” he said.

“So the first thing I saw when I entered the world was a man dressed in cricket whites . . . so cricket’s always been in the blood.”

O’Connor has played cricket for more than 30 years, including premier club games for Marist, as well as being the president of the Marist Cricket Club for last year’s season. He has been a board member of Whanganui Cricket since March this year.

He’s also taken up a coaching role with the Whanganui Under-17 boys’ representative team.

As well as his experience in cricket, O’Connor’s highly experienced in sports administration across a range of different organisations, including his previous role at Sport Whanganui as rangitahi lead.

“It’s almost a dream role for me, to be able to work in a sport that I’m passionate about with the kind of background that I’ve got.”

O’Connor’s role will involve connecting with clubs of the eight central districts; Marlborough, Nelson, Horowhenua-Kāpiti, Whanganui, Manawatū, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

“My main role is working with those associations to help them with the delivery of cricket in their area,” he said.

This would include discussing funding, the connections between the club’s staff and their boards, and the participation opportunities presented to the clubs by NZ Cricket.

Some people would see the size of the area as a challenge, but he saw it as an exciting prospect.

“I’m really looking forward to the variety that will bring, because obviously what’s happening in Nelson will be different to what’s happening in Hawke’s Bay.

“To get a good picture and a good handle on what’s happening in those areas, it’s important for me to travel around those districts,” he said.

Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton was delighted to welcome O’Connor to the team.

“Aidan was the standout candidate for what’s regarded by us as one of the most important roles for our organisation,” Hamilton said.

For the first three months of the job, O’Connor said, he’d be focused on establishing the foundations with clubs for the work to come.

“Trying to get into the eight districts, find out who the key players are, who are the key contacts, how are things going there [and] how can I provide assistance as well.”

O’Connor begins his new role on October 25 and will continue to reside in Whanganui during his time in the role.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.