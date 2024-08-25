Whanganui photographer Richard Wootton shares his love for Whanganui architecture in a Double Farley documentary screening in Seoul next month. Photo / Double Farley

The Double Farley documentary Richard Wotton: Moments Later, featuring celebrated Whanganui photographer Richard Wotton, will screen at the prestigious Seoul International Architecture Film Festival next month.

Directed by Whanganui filmmaker Kevin Double and produced by Melita Farley, the 12-minute film delves into Wotton’s lifelong passion for capturing the often-overlooked architectural beauty of Whanganui.

The film’s centrepiece is the century-old brick Plunket building in Campbell St, built in 1915, which Wotton meticulously photographs, showcasing his preference for shooting buildings devoid of human presence to highlight their design and aesthetic lines.

The Seoul festival organisers, who saw the film when it screened at the Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival last year, contacted Double Farley earlier this year to ask if they could screen it.