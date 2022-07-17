Newly appointed patron Joan Sullivan (left) and outgoing patron Joan Whelan. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Lyric Singers have a new patron.

Joan Sullivan was appointed to the role of patron at this year's AGM and has a long history with the choir. She has served the choir as president on two occasions, as well as being librarian for more than 30 years.

Joan was made a life member of the group in 2008 and served as Musical Director in the years following, taking the choir through its 40th anniversary concert in 2013. She then moved into the role of deputy musical director and has continued to take an active interest in all choir activities.

The outgoing patron, Joan Whelan, has also given many years to the choir, serving as musical director for more than 20 years. She is a life member of the choir as well as of the Choral Federation, and was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to music in 2013.

Joan has been greatly valued for her expertise and service to the choir over the years and was elected as patron in 2009, holding that position until she relinquished the role at the end of last year.

The choir will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, with an anniversary concert planned for November 2022. Before then, the red jackets will be on display next month in Taihape, where the choir will be taking part in a joint concert on August 13 with the Arcadian Singers from Taihape, and the newly formed Volcano Singers, from Raetahi.

The choir is open to new members. If you would like to join a friendly group to sing a variety of music, contact 021 022 94425 for more information.