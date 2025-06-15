Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Lotto players claim first and second division winnings

Whanganui Chronicle
Quick Read

The Whanganui first division winner shared $1 million with two others. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Whanganui first division winner shared $1 million with two others. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two Lotto tickets bought in Whanganui won major prizes in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

A ticket sold at New World Whanganui won $333,333, sharing the $1 million first division prize with players from Waipu and Whangārei.

A ticket bought at Woolworths Victoria Ave won a $13,779 share of second division.

Anyone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle