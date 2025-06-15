The Whanganui first division winner shared $1 million with two others. Photo / Michael Bradley
Two Lotto tickets bought in Whanganui won major prizes in Saturday’s Lotto draw.
A ticket sold at New World Whanganui won $333,333, sharing the $1 million first division prize with players from Waipu and Whangārei.
A ticket bought at Woolworths Victoria Ave won a $13,779 share of second division.
Anyone
who bought their ticket from the stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday when the jackpot will be $25 million.