A Whanganui Lotto player has scooped a share of a second division prize, collecting $18,271.

The ticket bought on MyLotto is one of 11 to share the second division win in Wednesday’s draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

Last month a MyLotto ticket bought in Whanganui was also one of 11 to win a share of a second division prize - on that occasion collecting $21,038 - and in January a ticket bought at Trafalgar Lotto won a $17,963 second division prize.