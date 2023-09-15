Just over $12 million was lost to Whanganui pokie machines last year. Photo / 123RF

Just over $12 million was lost to Whanganui pokie machines last year and one man working on problem gambling says there are “absolutely way too many” machines.

Data from the Department of Internal Affairs recorded that $12.3 million was lost through Whanganui pokie machines in 2022 – and $6.2m so far this year.

Of that, $2.4m was invested directly back into Whanganui community groups and services under the Class Four Gambling Machines Act.

Mayor Andrew Tripe said the money leaving the community was “alarming and worrying”.

“Addiction issues appear to have become more dominant in the last few years, not just gambling but also drugs and alcohol, and these are a root cause of many social issues,” he said.

“They all deplete income because money is spent on addiction.”

New Zealand Community Trust chief executive Mike Knell said the $12.3m was inclusive of GST and an estimated 40-50 per cent went towards clubs and TABs to apply funds for their own purposes.

“They can apply that to their own good causes, and it’s good because the people that gamble in those environments are the people benefiting.

“Also all the people who belong to the clubs, and they have massive sporting and social events, and real, healthy ways of getting people to participate in all sorts of projects.”

He said 91 cents of every dollar gambled was returned to players in prize money.

Of the remaining amount, 3.3 per cent went to grants, 2.9 per cent to government duties and levies such as the Problem Gambling Levy, 1.4 per cent to operating and machine costs and 1.4 per cent to the venue cost.

There are currently 218 pokie machines in Whanganui.

Ngā Tai o Te Awa project co-ordinator Adrian Campbell said there were “absolutely way too many” pokie machines.

“The percentage of problem gamblers is small, but it’s really well hidden.

“It’s quite taboo to talk about it, and I think there’s a lot of shame around it.”

Ngā Tai o Te Awa project coordinator Adrian Campbell says regulating problem gambling is left up to venues. Photo/ Bevan Conley.

Problem Gambling Foundation clinical practice leader Bonnie Lovich-Howitt said pokie machines offered people an escape from their real lives.

“The anger, the grief, the stress: it just melts away and it’s very intoxicating.”

She said pokie machines were notorious for sending out subliminal messages to hook people in.

Often there would be glitzy promotional displays, no natural light and no clocks.

Under the Gambling Act, the Class 4 Trusts are responsible for providing host responsibility training to venue staff who will be looking after gambling patrons.

Campbell said there needed to be more staff training at venues on how to facilitate positive and frank conversations with regular gamblers.

“I guess it comes down to the honesty of the venues and what they record if there’s issues.

“Maybe they don’t feel it’s as big a responsibility, or they don’t know what conversations they should be having in that space.”

Lovich-Howitt said every day at work she was faced with the impacts of gambling addiction: “The broken relationships, the lying, the debt and the loss of jobs and homes.

“Lying is a side-effect of gambling and a lot of the recovery from gambling isn’t just about stopping, it’s also about reconnecting with their authentic self and being honest.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle