Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui lost $12.3 million to pokie machines last year

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Just over $12 million was lost to Whanganui pokie machines last year. Photo / 123RF

Just over $12 million was lost to Whanganui pokie machines last year. Photo / 123RF

Just over $12 million was lost to Whanganui pokie machines last year and one man working on problem gambling says there are “absolutely way too many” machines.

Data from the Department of Internal Affairs recorded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle