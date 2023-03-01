Daniel Purcell's Tigercat 865.

In the early hours of the morning, sometimes as early as 2.30am, you’ll find Daniel Purcell at the wheel of his Tigercat 865.

The 37-year-old Whanganui man puts in some long days as a subcontractor at C.J. Newlands Logging Ltd, and with two decades of experience is pretty proficient at what he does.

Now, he’ll have a chance to pit those everyday work skills in a contest with 13 others for the title of Golden Loader New Zealand at the Rural Games in Palmerston North, which start Friday, March 10 and finish Sunday, March 12.

Daniel Purcell.

It was the first time that log loading had been included in the annual competition and Purcell was looking forward to it.

“There’s a bit of banter going around and a couple of side bets,” he said.

“It’s a chance to test yourself. You might think you are good, but there’s always the chance that someone might be better.”

Purcell said it can be a solitary job at the best of times, and the Rural Games was a chance to showcase the industry.

“I’m looking forward to it. Even if I don’t get anywhere, it’s a chance for people will see what we do all day,” he said.

The Ford Ranger NZ Rural Games was an annual event celebrating New Zealand’s rural heritage with a variety of unique and entertaining competitions, from sheep dog trials to cow pat throwing competitions, from fencing to tree climbing.

There’s even a competition for Manawatū's best “mullet” hairstyle.

Headline acts include top sheep shearers Sacha Bond, Megan Whitehead and Jack Fagan, world trophy-winning timbersport champion Jack Jordan, and four-time Golden Pliers winner Tony Bouskill.

Comedians Jono and Ben and social media rural personality Tangaroa Walker were among celebrities attending the event, along with Paralympian Cameron Leslie, former All Black captain Ian Kirkpatrick, and Black Caps fast bowler Adam Milne.

Tangaroa Walker. Photo / Supplied

Mayor of Palmerston North Grant Smith said it was important that those working long hours in the rural community were celebrated and could celebrate an event like NZ Rural Games.

“Rural New Zealand has received a battering in recent weeks, and it’s important that we support rural sporting groups and communities through events like this,” he said.

“It’s also important for those living on farm to come to town and have a break.”

Event founder Steve Hollander said the NZ Rural Games Trust worked hard to ensure its events were free to the public. It also ran scholarships for rural youth entering tertiary study, and supported charities like Gumboot Friday and Rehoming Standardbred Horses.

Chairwoman Margaret Kouvelis said there would be a big push this year to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

"Our neighbours are doing it hard right now; the scale of the disaster is unprecedented ... we will fundraise to support those who are having to rebuild their lives, farms, orchards, vineyards and businesses," she said.




