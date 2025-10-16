An underage volunteer attempted to buy alcohol from nine Whanganui off-licences. Photo / 123rf

Police are disappointed after three Whanganui liquor stores were caught selling alcohol to minors.

The controlled purchase operation on October 11 involved police, Whanganui District Council, Health New Zealand and health protection officers.

An underage volunteer attempted to buy alcohol from nine off-licence premises in the area, catching out three.

Whanganui Police area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Shaun Jones said there was no excuse for premises not to have systems and processes in place to ensure they did not breach the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

“We know the impact of alcohol-related harm in our communities, and ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people is a key part of reducing harm,” Jones said.