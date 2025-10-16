Advertisement
Whanganui liquor stores caught selling alcohol to minors in police sting

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

An underage volunteer attempted to buy alcohol from nine Whanganui off-licences. Photo / 123rf

Police are disappointed after three Whanganui liquor stores were caught selling alcohol to minors.

The controlled purchase operation on October 11 involved police, Whanganui District Council, Health New Zealand and health protection officers.

An underage volunteer attempted to buy alcohol from nine off-licence premises in the area, catching out three.

