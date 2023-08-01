Voyager 2023 media awards

Whanganui letters: We may be the first and only society choosing not to save itself

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Covid-19-style lockdowns should be applied to CO2-emitting industries, writes one reader. Photo / 123rf

Radical as it may seem, what the world needs to combat the ever-increasing magnitude of global disasters, floods, heatwaves, fires, etc. is something along the lines of the Covid-19 lockdowns, except applied to CO2-emitting industries.

