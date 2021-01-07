Whanganui letters: Water solution a 'no brainer'?

New homes should include a water tank, writes reader. Photo / file

Water solution a 'no brainer'?

In regards to subdivisions and water, would it be prudent and cost saving to suggest to new homeowners to install a rainwater tank at each house. Whanganui and Rangitīkei seem to be building subdivisions and housing at speed, with Marton currently working on the Hereford Heights subdivision of roughly 80 new houses.

Given the climate change problem, and the current state of the district's water and reservoirs, this seems a better option than sending the rainwater down the drain to the sea. The current state of the water in Marton does not seem to be coping with the existing houses, as the water level and quality decreases. It may also be important to note that with the increase in housing, the stress upon the state of the water could cause further issues.

Compared to the cost of a new home, a 2000 to 3000 litre tank seems to be a no brainer. Not only will it take pressure off the reservoir, but would benefit the new homeowners purchasing new sections in the region. The current homeowners could very well copy.



A VINCENT

Marton

A dog's life

Whanganui District Council is updating its Dog Control Policy in 2021 and, via a recent letter to all dog owners, is seeking feedback submissions (which close February 26).

The one item of interest of the three to me is that dogs are to be "under control on a leash on all walkways, cycleways and shared paths". The letter did not go out to Joe or Jill Public. Imagine any mum/dad/person with a wee bubby, every cyclist, skateboarder, rollerblader and every recreational walker will be reading this and their thoughts.

Pathways are shared by so many now. The pathways are getting busier. Some of us have issue at times with cyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers. In turn, some of them indeed have issues with wandering walkers who cannot keep left. Is it that unfair then that all dogs must be on a lead when they share the pathway with others?

The actual letter does not state any rationale for any of the proposed changes. Maybe if passed it will simply reduce some dog walkers without leads on the footpaths. Ultimately, enforcing any of the three recommendations seems, on a practical level, minimal. The key point is whether it should be mandated so all can users expect some degree of added "comfort" on urban pathways.

Dog owner apathy to council's submissions invitation now is akin to whining after the event. A waste.

ROSS FALLEN

Whanganui

Tribute to basic values

Shane Te Pou (Chronicle, January 7) enunciated so much, so beautifully, so respectfully, as he spoke of his mum's life and the basic values that are often lost in a world where words like progress and achievement are anathema to human dignity. Thank you for your words:

Taku aroha ki mua

Taku aroha ki muri

Kia tu te aroha o naianei

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Gonville