Whanganui District Council is considering the future of Virginia Lake's aviary. Photo / Bevan Conley

In reply to the letter from John Tarrant concerning Virginia Lake aviary, I say it must go.

Mr Tarrant does not seem to give consideration to the health of the birds or the fact they are being kept in totally inadequate conditions. This is not the 60s when we kept animals in all sorts of cages so people could look at them.

We need to do so much better if the aviary is to stay.

Aiming for the gold standard is the very least we can do. More room, separate area for larger birds, lots of trees, plenty of roosts, nesting boxes spread around, not lined up like terraced houses. Feed stations up off the ground, not thrown down where most birds would feel vulnerable when feeding. Bread is not a natural food either for our feathered friends.

Come on Whanganui — what do you say?

MAUREEN WAHANUI

Springvale

Mackay story needs to be recognised

Peter Edmonds (Letters, May 4) says he fell about laughing at the “peculiar” idea of Rainbow Heritage listing for the site of Mayor Mackay’s former offices. That’s sad.

The reality is Whanganui in 2023 is a growing, diverse and proud little city with the increasing confidence in itself needed to revisit and reclaim complicated but important history like that of Mackay. That this has led to national recognition of a Category 1 historic place and the premier new Heritage NZ Rainbow List entry is simply deserved recognition of Whanganui’s heritage/Mackay’s legacy. This is a real plus for Whanganui that further marks the city out to the nation as a proud “International City of Design”, art, innovation and industry — a place that has progressed and evolved from the provincial town that hid Mackay’s story for nearly 100 years.

One of Those, a play about Cresswell/Mackay, is on in Whanganui in a couple of weeks. I’d like to extend a free ticket to Peter (who incidentally I know, like and respect) to have a beer and see the show with me. From reviews, it’s a poignant, engaging play that deals lightly but well with this tragic but important Whanganui history. I believe there are even some laughs in places and he’d probably both enjoy and learn from it.

Booking arrangements for the play are being finalised and when available, a booking link will be on www.whanganui.link/oneofthose

JAMES BARRON

Castlecliff

Census forms an ordeal for some

Regarding unsubmitted Census forms, Act Party leader David Seymour has stated “Freeze their benefits until they submit their forms then we’ll get close to 100 per cent”.

How would he know who the non-submitters are? Why not add ”Fonterra to withhold payments to farmers, confiscate guns temporarily from licence holders, close businesses temporarily”? I’m not saying this but Seymour should be if he is fair to all.

I’d imagine those not submitting forms cut across a wide section of our population — many elderly who would find the whole exercise an ordeal, some farmers, some gun lobbyists, some business owners and some beneficiaries, amongst many others.

Many elderly and beneficiaries would not have computers and, even if they did, would still find filling out a form online in 10 minutes (as Seymour states) difficult.

I sincerely hope that Seymour one day, through injury or health issues, does not find himself as a beneficiary, facing the ridicule he now bestows on others.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui







