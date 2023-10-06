Freedom camping site for the homeless on Taupō Quay. Photo / Bevan Conley

I agree with Shane Te Pou’s column (Opinion, October 4) that, currently, too much of national politics is about “trying to get one group of people to feel angry about another”.

So, on TV, Whakaata Māori election debates have been a relief from the glitzy and superficial circuses (each with a bored studio audience thrown in) that TV1 and TV3 have presented to the nation.

When it comes to thoughtful discussion about democracy, policies etc, small and intimate is better. I’d like to believe politicians themselves would also appreciate not being treated like show ponies. But I may be wrong.

Is Chris Luxon not making himself available for an interview on Whakaata Māori? What’s with that?

WARREN SHAW

Marton

Never wrong

The most dangerous people in any society are the leaders who are never wrong. When governments are never wrong, accountability and transparency are seldom apparent either.

I cannot recall a single time in the last six years ever hearing the leaders of this present Government ever admitting to a single mistake.

So much money spent we have no accounting for. Covid funds, millions have supposedly gone into the health system and Māori affairs, a few examples.

Yet in all my 86 years, I cannot recall education, truancy, health, crime, law and order, housing and infrastructure in such a mess.

Farming - our country’s lifeblood - has had the daylights thrashed out of it, along with a huge area of New Zealand’s hill country allowed to be sold to foreigners for trees/carbon credits at Kiwis’ expense.

Not to mention the contentious issues of co-governance, Three Waters, health care disparities and this Government’s desire to curb freedom of speech. (Remember Dr Sharma’s case?)

For all the bluff and promises of the Leader’s Debates, voters should remember Labour has been in charge for the past six years.

Voters should also be well aware of the latest International Monetary Fund Regional Economic Outlook report that New Zealand ranks 158 of 159 countries (second to last) under review for having the worst economy right now.

Official statutory reports tell us this Government is spending $72 million per day and we have the worst debt in New Zealand’s history.

As I approach my 21st vote, I have never seen my country, our country, at such a low ebb. Race relations are being sorely tested.

I hope that whoever forms the next government on October 14 has the guts to admit to mistakes when it makes them and be prepared to change things accordingly. Without change, Third World status beckons.

PHILSON SHERRIFF

Marton

Freedom camping issues

I totally agree with Rob Vinsen (News, September 23) about areas suitable for camping for visitors to our city. We need them.

I was chairman of the local Motor Caravan Association a few years ago when, after years of negotiations with the council, they agreed to make our city “Motor Home Friendly“.

This means providing some safe parking, short term, close to town to attract people to Whanganui to enjoy our city and spend money.

And it was working. We had many of our members doing just that. Once the parking areas filled up with long-term homeless, the visitors stopped.

Yes, we need to provide parking for these people, but we must allow for visitors who spend money. And they do, believe me.

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN

Whanganui East





Thank goodness for honesty

One evening recently about 5.20pm I withdrew a sizeable amount of money ($600) from the ATM machine at New World. I got in the car and realised I didn’t have the money and it dawned on me that I had forgotten to remove it from the slot in the ATM.

I rushed back in to check the ATM about six minutes later and thought I’d lost it forever as it was no longer there and the entrance of New World was quite busy with lots of people going in and out at that time.

Dion was at the lotto buying a ticket and asked me if I’d lost something, as I was looking frantic.

He stated that he’d seen the money sitting in the machine and had handed it over to the New World staff. I know it’s the right thing to do but not everyone would have done this.

Thank goodness for this guy and his honesty.

Thanks so much.

CAROLYN PUGH

Whanganui