A reader says the case for Three Waters is stronger given the forecast significant rate increase for Whanganui. Photo / NZME

We have now been told twice to expect substantial rate increases in the 2023/2024 rating year. The most recent (Chronicle, January 14) states the two biggest costs are water networks and roads/footpaths.

So much more then for the case for Three Water Reforms - the aim of which is to limit costs to ratepayers. It is not a seizure of councils’ water assets, as detractors claim. Nanaia Mahuta and the Government have consistently pointed out that these assets will remain in council ownership. Nor would it be compromised by co-governance... just the opposite, it would be enhanced, as has been proven with the co-governance models of the Whanganui and Waikato rivers.

To say so is just political misinformation and scaremongering.

I believe a council’s mayor and councillors have a responsibility to make the best decisions and take the best options when setting our rates.

Councils will set their rates well before the next election, and as yet we have no alternative ‘water’ policy from the National Party.

- Ken Carvell, Whanganui

Surgeon moves on

Fourteen years ago, I moved from Belgium to Whanganui, and have been working at Whanganui Hospital and in private practice as an orthopaedic surgeon providing orthopaedic and trauma services to our area. I have now resigned from my role at the Whanganui Hospital, and will be grateful if I can use your letters page to convey my best wishes to everyone I have met and thank everyone for making me feel welcome, and making New Zealand, and Whanganui in particular, home for me and my family.

Firstly, thank you to all the patients. Thank you for your trust. Your appreciation and gratitude have been heart-warming. It has been a privilege to share a small part of your lives. I hope that my involvement was able to somehow improve your quality of life, and I wish you the very best in the future.

Secondly, thank you to all the wonderful staff at Whanganui Hospital. I couldn’t have done it without you. It is not possible to list everyone here, but be assured your support and help on a professional and personal level have been overwhelming. You all are very much appreciated.

After 14 years, I have decided to step down from my role at Whanganui Hospital. I will continue to work in private practice in Whanganui and operate out of Belverdale Hospital, providing a streamlined specialist orthopaedic service to the Whanganui region.

- Andi Stadtmueller, Whanganui

Show us mercy

I support Ross Fallen’s plea (Letters, January 4) to bring back letters to the editor. Local views and colour would be more to the point than some of your outside ‘Comment’ columnists.

Failing that, a 300-word limit on the regular party-political windbaggery of Richard Prebble and Shane Jones would be taken as a small mercy.

- Warren Shaw, Marton



