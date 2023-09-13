Voyager 2023 media awards

Whanganui letters: Outstanding Bushy Park worth a tiny raise in rates

Whanganui Chronicle
A male hihi singing at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi.

I support, unreservedly, funding for Tarapuruhi from Whanganui District Council (News, September 5).

The sanctuary is outstanding and is a gem.

I’ve seen tieke (saddleback) and hihi (stitchbird). One gets followed about by the toutouwai

