With the upgrade of the Capital Connection service, the possibility of passenger services to Whanganui doesn’t look so remote, writes Deb Frederikse.

Channa Miriam Knuckey (Letters, May 3) would like to see the revival of passenger rail connecting Whanganui to New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Garth Scown (Letters, May 4) knocks that idea on the head: too expensive.

But when all the associated costs of ever-increasing road transport are accounted for, more investment in passenger rail looks sensible. Reduce vehicle use and carbon emissions, make travel safer and more affordable, connect people and communities, increase business opportunities and tourism.

Now that the Government has committed to fund 18 new trains, and associated infrastructure, connecting Palmerston North and Masterton to Wellington, the possibility of passenger services through to Whanganui doesn’t look so remote.

Whanganui is well set up in terms of existing rail infrastructure; freight trains pass through every day.

Save Our Trains (The Future is Rail) will be holding a public meeting on May 23 to gauge interest.

Julie Ann Genter (Green MP and deputy chair of the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee), Rachel Keedwell (Horizons Regional Council chair), Paul Callister (Save Our Trains) and Anthonie Tonnin (Whanganui District Council public transport representative to Horizons) will be discussing the issues. The meeting is at the Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave, starting at 7.30pm.

More details on meetings held recently in Tauranga, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Timaru are available on Facebook.

DEB FREDERIKSE

Whanganui

Who’s entitled to a title?

On the one hand our newspapers have dropped titles for all ordinary people but, on the other, insist on referring to Charles Windsor and Camilla Parker-Bowles as “King” and “Queen”.

Why are two individuals on the other side of the world afforded such respect while locals are given none?

The previous British monarch was widely respected as a woman of character and honour; the current one does not appear to have the same backbone, values or standards.

M. DONNE-LEE

Aramoho

Mental care available

I feel I need to balance things up a bit after reading the mental health crisis story (News, May 4).

On the contrary to what your article suggested, there is a lot of support for our community who are struggling with their mental health. It all depends on what the person identifies as needing.

Exploring the best fit for the person is critical, I’ve found.

The comment “... obviously you need to see a therapist” is misleading, limiting and, frankly, unhelpful. Define “therapist” anyway.

There are some quality providers working passionately and tirelessly to help support their community — their mahi should not be minimised.

CARLA LANGMEAD

Whanganui