Finally, the dark gives way to the morning light, then horrors - daylight saving puts us back in the dark. We hate it. Leave the clocks alone.

There are plenty of us who prefer time in the morning before the clock says “rush”. Shifting time forward makes the day lopsided.

We don’t need daylight saving. With the drawing out of the days, there is naturally enough light at each end of the working day to suit both morning and evening people - just the right balance.

Anyway, we have a permanent half-hour of daylight saving in force - that’s enough.

Incidentally, “daylight saving” is a misnomer. It saves nothing. There are still only 24 hours to each day. Be honest and call it what it really is - “early rising”.

SH FUNNELL

Taihape

Thanks for a magical show

The magic was certainly calling at the Opera House when Sharyn Underwood and her troupe of dancers put on a truly magical show.

We were treated to amazing dance routines superbly choreographed to the chosen music, gorgeous costumes and great stage effects and lighting.

Thank you once again, Sharyn, for putting together such a wonderful show, and everyone involved. We appreciated the hours of work that go into presenting a show, especially when it involves over 100 dancers.

You truly put the magic into our hearts.

ALLAN and MARGARET WILKINS

Whanganui

Building ticks hotel boxes

On reading the Chronicle (October 30) article about a good location for a new four-star hotel, has anyone thought about a co-operation with a hotel enterprise and Hadleigh Reid et al regarding the old 1960s MSD building they bought in Watt St as a viable possibility? It appears to tick all the boxes regarding location etc.

Food for thought.

L JONES

Whanganui

Sharpen the shears

Our incoming Government has some serious gardening on its hands. Our bureaucracy is like an unkept garden allowed to grow willy-nilly; a lot of pruning will be needed to get it tidy and looking good.

Some of the pruning will have to be harsh; back to the bare bones. We have all done that to a prize rose that has really lost its shape, so we know what is necessary and the great results you can get.

The new Government has to immediately sharpen its shears and get on with it. They must surely have some plans ready.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Booze-free options wanted

In last week’s Chronicle (Opinion, October 31), we had an editorial about the dangers of alcohol, and on Wednesday, November 1, we had a front-page headline about a new wine bar opening.

As The Burrow previously stocked wonderful non-alcoholic spirits, perhaps they will have plenty of alcohol-free wines too for those who want to avoid raising their risk of cancers etc. while still having a night out.

ANGELA STRATTON

Whanganui