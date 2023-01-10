A large crowd at the first day of the Colgate Games on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Last weekend I was visiting Whanganui for the Colgate Games and was so impressed with an act of kindness that I wanted to pass it on.

I arrived at Cooks Gardens early on Friday but not early enough to find a carpark nearby.

As my daughter was attempting to direct me into a tight park, a very kind gentleman from a nearby business offered for me to park in their empty carpark.

If this were not a kind enough offer in itself, I found a note on my windscreen at the end of the day offering for me to park my car there the following day.

What a kind and thoughtful thing to do.

It made my visit.

KERI BENEFIELD

Havelock North

Good help

I take my hat off to the staff at the Resource Recovery Centre as I have done once before.

I have a lung condition that affects breathing during some activities and the staff at the WRRC are aware of this and are always willing to help.

[Last Wednesday] two angels-in-training insisted (over my manly half-objection) not only to drag the fadge of green waste out of the back of my car and empty it but also empty a crate of glassware as well.

I was unable to identify them by name, although one was a regular concerned operator, but I am sure Dale will be able to and thank them on my behalf. [abridged]

DAVE PARTNER

Whanganui East

Foreign Affairs for PM

Can I offer some good advice, Prime Minister?

Make a deal with Christopher Luxon.

You resign now from the Labour Party and join the National Party and Luxon can put you high up on the list MPs, below the 20s.

Without you in the Labour Party any more, the National Party will have a landslide victory.

Luxon must give you the Foreign Affairs portfolio and you will do a stunning job representing New Zealand on the world stage with your excellent communication skills and charm.

This will be for you, Clarke and Neve a wonderful experience to spend time together, and a much more interesting and stressless job than being Prime Minister.

ANDRE BEDUIDENHOUT

