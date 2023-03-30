Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Aviary must be retained

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Whanganui District Council is considering the future of the aviary at Rotokawau Virginia Lake. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is considering the future of the aviary at Rotokawau Virginia Lake. Photo / Bevan Conley

Virginia Lake aviary (News, March 29): The suggestion that this unique facility is doomed because of an academic’s report seeking “gold standard perfection” is absolutely crazy.

When bureaucratic records become more important than personal, hands-on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle