Jacinda Ardern (centre) with Quality Safety International general manager Paula Gouldie (left) and then-Labour candidate Steph Lewis in Whanganui in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanganui leaders say outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has led the country through some of its toughest times.

Ardern announced on Thursday she will be stepping down from the role next month.

Tūpoho iwi chairman Ken Mair said Ardern needed to be acknowledged for the energy and effort she had put into major events that had impacted the country, such as Covid-19 and the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack.

“People tend to forget that she’s in her early 40s. To be prime minister at her age is quite an achievement,” Mair said.

“She’s decided to refocus her energy and look after her whānau. Good on her.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Ardern had dealt with some challenging things during her time in office.

“With all leaders, I think you measure their legacy. For hers, it will be mixed,” he said.

“Perhaps after the results of some recent polling, along with some summer reflection, she’s clearly decided her time is nigh.

“From a local government perspective, there had been a drift towards centralisation and control because of Labour policy and legislation.”

Tripe said he hoped the new leader, whoever that was, would “look to reset” on a number of issues, especially Three Waters.

”They needed to actively work with local government to look at alternative ways [to manage water issues], but they’ve just bulldozed through.”

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said she had a conversation with Ardern after the announcement.

“I respect her decision,” she said.

“She has worked tirelessly over the last five years and faced challenges that leaders haven’t seen since perhaps the World Wars.

”Through all of that, the prime minister has remained committed to and focused on improving the lives on New Zealanders.”

Lewis would not say whether she was backing anyone to stand for leader.

“We’ll be discussing that in caucus on Sunday.”

Ardern will stand down on February 7 as she enters the final year of her second term in the job.

Jacinda Ardern inspects the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment in 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lewis said Ardern had inspired her to consider leadership.

“She’s someone I admire and look up to, and I’ve gone through the full spectrum of emotions this morning. [She’s] changed the face of leadership - made it possible for people like myself to step forward into leadership positions.

“We’ve got an incredibly talented caucus with a huge amount of experience.

“I think there are a number of incredibly capable MPs who can hit the ground running and lead New Zealand through over the next four years as we continue to recover and rebuild after Covid-19.”

National’s Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie said Ardern’s decision came as a surprise.

“Whether you agree with the politics of the prime minister of the day or not, I think it’s a massive job and she’s done her very best.

“She has done it in difficult times, as well.”

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said the timing of the announcement was “a bit of a surprise”, but the decision itself was completely expected.

“Whether you agree or disagree with her politics and her Government’s policies and decisions, we acknowledge that Jacinda Ardern has shown extraordinary leadership through an extremely difficult time,” Garner said.

“Her decision to go now is the smart move, and appears to have been well thought through, right down to the timing of each event in the announcement.”

The chamber viewed the announcement as an opportunity for a reset for New Zealand and a chance to heal the wounds of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Garner said.

“There are a number of significant issues facing us in the immediate future, and we need a leader who can take a holistic view, prioritise effectively and focus effort towards addressing the most important of these.

“These are difficult and uncertain times for many, and business currently has a big wishlist for Government to get things back on track. Further opening of the borders to bring in much-needed labour would be a good start.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and South Taranaki-based list MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Ardern had led the country “through its darkest times”.

“She did so with absolute dignity, while managing to keep our country’s economic status in line with the most successful OECD countries in the world.

“Our country needed the grace of a wāhine to lead us through this period of our history, and she did so with the utmost humility and integrity.”