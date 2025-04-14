After a short stint in the United Kingdom during a gap year, Stephens returned to New Zealand, attending the University of Canterbury.
He initially studied engineering, but realised it was not something he wanted to pursue and, two years in, switched to law alongside a finance degree.
Stephens said he first considered being a lawyer during his time in Christchurch after being inspired by friends.
“It was always one of those things that was interesting, but was never really on the radar; then I was in the halls and a group of guys were doing law and I ended up talking to them about it and thinking it sounded better than the stuff I was doing – that was the seed,” he said.
After he graduated in 2015, Stephens returned to Whanganui and started working at Horsley Christie in April 2017.
In 2020, he moved to Wellington to get more experience in a bigger city.
In 2022, Stephens returned to Horsley Christie as an associate and has specialised in property, trusts and commercial law.
He said he had learned a lot since becoming a lawyer in his field, particularly the art of applying the knowledge he gained from university.
“I feel like it is a job which university teaches you a particular way of looking at things but when you come out, you don’t really know anything, you have to learn the processes and the practical application of the education that you’ve done,” he said.
“As a graduate, you come out and you think you know a lot; then you get in, sit at a desk, get given a file and start to learn the application of the law – that was definitely the biggest learning curve.”