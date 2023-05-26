Krystal Boyes (holding the phone) takes participants through some exercises on the Nymbl app.

A recent Whanganui launch of a new app called Nymbl is looking to cut the number of falls among older people.

The Nymbl app was developed by ACC in response to the high number of fall claims lodged by older adults and uses brain training games to improve balance.

In Whanganui in 2021/2022 there were 8480 claims lodged with ACC that were fall-related.

Whanganui Regional Health Network fracture liaison administrator Krystal Boyes said the Nymbl app was beneficial for older people who were unable to attend strength and balance classes.

“It trains you in the ability to concentrate on multiple things while walking, for example if you were trying to find your keys in your handbag and were also approaching your front door.

“That multi-tasking ability lowers as you get older.”

A pilot of the app run by ACC in August 2022 found that people aged over 65 who completed four or more Nymbl exercise sessions in a week had a lower claim rate for falls and fractures.

The study largely targeted people aged 55-plus who had medical conditions such as osteoporosis that made them more susceptible to injury if they had a fall.

The Whanganui launch was attended by 30 people, who Boyes said enjoyed using the app.

“A lot forgot they were exercising because they were having fun doing the games on the app.”

Boyes said that family members would need to help older people download the app onto their phone but once it was loaded it was easy to use.

“It has a reminder setting that will go off each day at a time you’ve chosen so that you remember to do the exercises.”

ACC was conducting a three-month national campaign to promote the app.



















