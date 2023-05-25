The food rescue charity Whanganui Kai Hub aims to raise $6000 to cover its next three months of operating costs.

Whanganui Kai Hub is looking to raise $6000 to cover three months of operating costs, with increased demand for services stretching food supplies thin.

Kai Hub funding and reporting co-ordinator Haylee Ellis said due to Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather-related events, there had been less donated food.

“There’s been new faces coming and less food to go around.”

Kai Hub’s community pantry attendance had increased by 23 per cent since when the group first started one year ago.

“We have regulars and people we see three times a week here.”

Ellis said the recession and high cost of food were impacting the number of people reaching out to their services.

“Obviously everyone is feeling the pinch, and we’re seeing that.”

Ellis said the total operating costs for Kai Hub were $2000 per month and fundraising would help cover the lease of the building, the wages of part-time staff and extra food for community classes and meals.

“Our fundraising aim would cover three months of operating costs and give us some breathing room to figure out something else.”

The Kai Hub staff have organised a Solstice Soirée, where attendees will all take a gift home from a raffle of prizes donated by Whanganui businesses.

The order of visitors to the weekly community pantry was decided via a similar randomised number system which allowed people to take as many items of food as necessary to meet their needs or that of a family.

“We noticed in the past when people were lining up for food, that there wasn’t an inclusive or welcoming feeling, and with this system, people mingle more and there’s a community feeling.”

The prizes up for grabs at the Solstice Soirée included plane tickets, a bike and a $500 Interislander voucher.

Kai Hub community co-ordinator Delia Demers said Kai Hub was still looking for more businesses to donate prizes or to join the fundraising effort as a financial sponsor.

Demers said members of the community relied on their services to stock empty pantries or provide additional food to families’ strained supermarket shops.

“We see people from all demographics: single mums, older folks and young couples.

“Everyone is welcome here.”

Each month, 5000 kilograms of food was rescued from going to the landfill by Kai Hub.

“We’ve grown a community here and we would love to see it flourish and grow.”

Ellis said often an election year was tougher for charities because there were less funds available and businesses were less willing to commit to longer-term plans.

“For every charity, money is a struggle, and it’s never not going to be.”

Kai Hub’s community pantry with free rescued food runs twice a week on a Monday and Friday from 12pm - 1pm.

Tickets to Kai Hub’s Solstice Soirée are available online here: https://www.whanganuikaihub.org/event.../solstice-soiree.