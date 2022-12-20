Whanganui's junior swim team took home 25 medals from last weekend's meet.

Whanganui’s junior swim team has returned from the Hawke’s Bay and Poverty Bay Long Course Regional Championships with a haul of medals, records, and personal bests.

Over 480 competitors from 43 clubs across the country took part in the meet.

Leading Whanganui’s charge was Paige Conley, who took home four golds, a silver, and a new Whanganui long course record in the 200-metre freestyle for the Female - 13 Years category.

Her time of 2:17.25 beat the previous best set by Laura O’Keeffe in 2012.

Long course refers to a 50m pool as opposed to a 25m pool, which is what the swimmers train in at the Splash Centre.

Other multi-medallists were Ziva Bunker, 10, with six; Araceli Marsh in the Nine and Under category with five; Arahi Doggett in the Nine and Under category with four; and Ryleigh Dorricott, 10, with two.

Rylee Earles picked up a gold in the Female - 11 Years 100-metre backstroke, breaking the Whanganui long course record with a time of 1:20.13 along the way.

Team manager Aaron Bunker said the Whanganui club was starting to move forward in leaps and bounds.

Last month, the junior team took out the Apollo Projects Junior Festival.

The West Coast Swim Champs were held at the Splash Centre on October 2.

“We have got them going through from around the age of nine to 16 at the moment, and they are all enjoying success,” Bunker said.

“After the last few years, there is a real growth. Getting to travel to these regional and national meets again is giving the kids great experience.”

Bunker said attending more meets meant it got easier for swimmers to control any pre-race nerves.

“Nerves are part and parcel of the game. If you haven’t got nerves, there’s probably something wrong.

“You’ve just got to get out there and do it. More practice is what it comes down to, and getting kids exposure to meets like this before they move on to the nationals.”

The next New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championships will be held in April.

Cash donations from GOME and the Four Regions Trust have allowed the club to buy new equipment such as fins and paddles.

“When kids transition from the Splash Centre’s learn-to-swim programme to our introductory programmes, we wanted them to have some gear so mum and dad don’t have to fork out another $100 to buy this stuff,” Bunker said.

“We can lend it to them while they’re deciding if they want to give swimming a good go.”

Junior swimmers would have a very short break over Christmas and then start building back into training in early January, Bunker said.