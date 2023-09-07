The Whanganui Jazz Orchestra.

The Whanganui Jazz Club brings exciting jazz music to the St Johns Club on the first Sunday of the month, when members of both clubs enjoy the atmosphere the performance of live jazz music delivers. The musicians, the menu, the drinks and the crowd all blend together to make for a fabulous night out.

That combination has proved so successful that St Johns Club manager Dennis Dorgan has invited the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra to present an early-evening concert this Sunday, September 17. The band has been making huge strides since Riwai Hina assumed control of its musical direction, and it is playing better than ever. This provides a great opportunity for anyone in the community who is unaware of what the St Johns Club offers to come and check it out.

The music starts at 5pm, with the bar and kitchen providing perfect accompaniments to an interesting repertoire that includes blues, popular music and jazz standards, orchestrated for a full jazz band and interpreted by some remarkable local musicians. The saxophone section is led by soloist Hadleigh Shaw, the trumpets by virtuoso Clyde Dixon, the trombones by leader Riwai Hina, and the rhythm section features the brilliant guitar of Fred Loveridge. With these musicians and many more contributing to the sonic landscape, it is no wonder that audiences are taking notice of our Whanganui Jazz Orchestra.

There is no charge for members of both clubs. If you aren’t a member of the St Johns Club, perhaps this is the time for you to come along and see if it’s for you. Just ask for membership details from the staff on hand.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 17 at the St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow Street from 5pm.