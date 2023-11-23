The Whanganui Jazz Orchestra played at the International Jazz Day concert in May 2022.

This Sunday sees the season finale of our jazz club at the St Johns Club, and once again the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra will fill the air with wonderful sounds and positive energy to take us into the holidays.

What makes this performance so special is that the orchestra is donating the proceeds from the concert to the Rodger Fox Big Band’s 2024 tour to the United States. The tour lost out on government funding and is in the position of having to fundraise to cover the shortfall in its budget.

The band will represent our national jazz community by attending the Jazz Educational Network Conference in New Orleans, followed by performances in Baltimore and Washington, and concluding with a recording date in New York.

This is a wonderful opportunity for some of our finest jazz musicians to showcase their talents and network with jazz musicians and educators from the home of jazz and around the world.

Our Jazz Orchestra is closely connected to Rodger, who supports our jazz community in many ways. Not only does he offer his expert advice on the direction of the orchestra, but he also provides us with orchestrations to use.

He is the musical director of our International Jazz Day Celebrations and is, together with partner Erna Ferry, an inspiration to our students and everyone who supports the music. This is a fitting way to thank him for all he has done and continues to do for us.

For those of you new to the jazz club, come out and meet our jazz community and enjoy the great music performed by our ever-evolving jazz orchestra under the direction of Riwai Hina.

Not only does the band feature some of our finest local musicians, but it also has musicians from Marton and Palmerston North. The repertoire is varied and includes jazz standards, popular tunes and gems from the New Zealand songbook. There are sure to be tunes that will get everyone swinging into the festive season. Come and join us! And to our members, let’s have a great turnout and show our support for Rodger and his band.

■ Sunday, December 3, 6.30 pm at St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. General admission $25, members $15. Memberships are available at the door.