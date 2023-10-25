Whanganui Jazz Orchestra (WJO).

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra (WJO) will be performing at the Whanganui Tramways Museum, next to Mud Ducks, during the River Market on Saturday, November 4 between 10am and noon.

This is your chance to hear this great group of musicians playing music by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, and Sammy Nestico. Also Latin American, rock, funk and songs by some iconic Kiwi artists.

Well-known Whanganui guitarist Fred Loveridge will be featured and Palmerston North-based vocalist Bridget Cook will deliver some great songs.

WJO is a big band with full sections of saxophones, trumpets, trombones and a rhythm section. Under the guidance of musical director Riwai Hina, the band has developed into an impressive combination, in demand, locally and also in Palmerston North.

The band is excited and looking forward to putting on a great show for our community.