Angela Crawford will be fondly remembered at Whanganui Jazz Club.

The Whanganui jazz community lost one of our best this month when Angela Crawford passed quietly and gently, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. We celebrate her outstanding career at the Jazz Club’s September meeting at the St John’s Club.

Angela was a student of music. In her teens, living in London, she won a scholarship to the world-renowned Guildhall School of Music. And here in Aotearoa, she studied jazz at the New Zealand School of Music.

She has been making music in Whanganui for more than 40 years. She was a co-founder of our jazz club back in 1992, serving as a committee member, president, and latterly as the club patron, a position that was created to honour her dedication.

She also was a founder member of the River City Big Band in 2009 and held the piano chair as the band became the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Riwai Hina.

The Abacus Jazz Band.

Members of Angela’s latest musical adventure, the Abacus Jazz Band, have put together an evening of musical entertainment honouring her many contributions to music in Whanganui.

Vocalists Denise MacNeill and Molly Burke, drummer Chester Neville, singer/saxophonist Hadleigh Shaw and bassist Mike Collins will take centre stage. They will be joined on piano by Chris Dann and others who have played with Angela over the years.

This will be a night to celebrate an icon of the Whanganui jazz scene, with performances by musicians who had the privilege of knowing and appreciating the many talents of one of our dearest jazz personalities.

Come and join us in a tribute to Angela and the music she loved best.

■ Sunday, September 3 from 6.30pm at St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow St. General admission $25, club members $15.



