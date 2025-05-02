Gerrard Albert has been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a three-year term.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

2 May, 2025 02:09 AM 2 mins to read

Gerrard Albert has been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a three-year term.

Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert has been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.

The appointment was confirmed by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka on Friday.

Albert, of Whanganui and Ngā Paerangi, is the former chair of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, the post-settlement governance body for Te Awa Tupua.

He has more than 20 years of experience in Treaty settlement negotiations, including a pivotal role in the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River) Settlement, and more than 30 years in natural resource management.