Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert takes place on Waitangi Tribunal

Gerrard Albert has been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a three-year term.

Whanganui iwi leader Gerrard Albert has been appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.

The appointment was confirmed by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka on Friday.

Albert, of Whanganui and Ngā Paerangi, is the former chair of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, the post-settlement governance body for Te Awa Tupua.

He has more than 20 years of experience in Treaty settlement negotiations, including a pivotal role in the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River) Settlement, and more than 30 years in natural resource management.

The minister said Albert’s expertise in these areas would make him a valuable addition to the tribunal.

“With his extensive experience in Treaty matters, Gerrard will bring invaluable knowledge and leadership to the tribunal,” Potaka said.

“His appointment will ensure the tribunal continues its important work in hearing and reporting Treaty claims in a timely manner.”

The minister said he was confident the appointment would support the progress of Treaty-based Māori-Crown relationships.

“Having a diverse range of expertise on the tribunal is key to ensuring we continue to deliver effective and timely outcomes for Māori and the Crown.”

Albert has been appointed for a three-year term to fill a vacancy.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

