Jason Searle (left) will take over the hunting business from long-time owner Ken Wilson. Photo / Eva de Jong

The people are what Ken Wilson will miss the most about running Wilsons Hunting and Outdoors in Whanganui.

“They give me s*** and I give them s*** - they can come to Wilsons and get quality abuse, is what I tell them.”

Wilson opened the store, which sells specialist hunting gear to customers all over the country, in 2008.

“There’s plenty of wild game here, and every weekend, there’ll be visitors coming here to hunt from Auckland and Wellington.”

Keen trampers also purchase outdoor equipment, and Te Araroa Trail walkers can send supplies to Wilsons before journeying down the Whanganui River, which is part of the trail.

Wilson said hunters went through extensive checks and were all “fit and proper people”, but police regulations on firearms had tightened during his time at the shop.

Since the passing of the firearms registration on June 24, there had been a marked decrease in gun sales.

He said many hunters were concerned firearms registration information could get leaked to the public, and homes could be targeted in raids for weapons.

“Since then, sales have plummeted.”

Ammunition was previously the store’s highest-selling product.

General manager Jason Searle, who has worked at the hunting store for eight and a half years, will take over as the business owner.

“It’s going to be run exactly the same with no big changes; it’ll be the same service,” Searle said.

“We do very well - we’ve got a lot of loyal customers.”

Wilson said he gave hunters advice on how to process wild game into sausages, salami, bacon and ham.

“Most people that start [making products] love it and they’ll keep doing it.

“When you can sit down and give your friends some bacon or a sausage and know you’ve made it, and they’re impressed, that’s a good feeling.”

But he said it took a lot more practice than people realised.

“The shooting and harvesting is the easy part; after that is when the work really begins. You’ve got to have somewhere to cool it down for a week, then you skin it, mince it and do all the work making the sausage.

“It takes a lot longer to make the product than it does to shoot the animal.”

He said the Whanganui hunting community was “very strong”.

“They’re all like-minded people. Some scallywags amongst them, but mostly good.”

Wilson said he had enjoyed every minute of running the business and was still going to do shifts part-time in the shop: “I can’t just go cold turkey.”

Another goal for his retirement is to paint the roof of his home.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.