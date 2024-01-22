Fire gutted a home on Cornfoot St in Castlecliff but the occupants escaped uninjured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire gutted a home on Cornfoot St in Castlecliff but the occupants escaped uninjured. Photo / Bevan Conley

A large fire in Castlecliff has left only the skeleton of a home standing, with Whanganui fire crews fighting the blaze for several hours.

Specialist fire investigator Gary Hills said the call-out to the address on Cornfoot St came at 3.30am on Monday.

Due to the speed of the fire, one occupant had to get out through a window in the property, Hills said.

The fire was well-involved by the time fire crews arrived but no one at the home was injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire found it began in the lounge area of the house and was accidental.

“Some of the fire damage was too great in that lounge area to determine an actual cause.”

Fire crews fought the blaze for about four hours.

“We do urge households to install smoke alarms and make sure they are working, and to have an escape plan which you have practised,” Hills said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.