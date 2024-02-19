A person was taken to hospital with minor burn injuries after a kitchen fire in Whanganui.
Fire services were called to a Gonville property about 12.45am on Tuesday.
A Whanganui Fire Station spokesman said the fire was caused by “unattended cooking”.
The fire caused smoke damage to the house, and a family member was transported to hospital for treatment.
The sopkesman said the family had done the right thing by gathering at a clear meeting place outside the house.
“Call 111 from a safe place, make sure you have working smoke alarms and an escape plan with a safe meeting place.”
A neighbour made the initial call to fire services.
